Another fraudster arrested in land selling scam in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Friday arrested another fraudster in land selling scam in the State. The accused has been identified as Bichitra Behera of Malipada in Khurda district.

The EOW in its press release informed that Behera was arrested and has been booked under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be produced before the Designated Court under OPID Act at Cuttack.

The EOW has registered a case based on the allegation of Lipika Das for the fraudulent sale of her landed property under the execution of fake sale deeds by impersonating her and by using forged documents.

Subsequently, it was found that two more women namely Satyabhama Das and Dharitri Mohanty have also been victimized in a similar manner by the same racket.

In pursuance of a well-hatched criminal conspiracy, accused Behera and his associates had fraudulently made the fake sale deed by impersonating the real owner and falsely identifying the impersonator as the real owner. In order to materialize their plan, they manufactured the false documents.

Arrested accused Behera by entering into a criminal conspiracy with Antaryami Senapati, Arjun Senapati and Sujata Mohanty with a view to selling one plot of the real owner Dharitri Mohanty in Malipada Mouza, Chandaka, Khordha, fraudulently made the false sale deed by impersonating the real owner Dharitri Mohanty.

The impersonator Sujata Mohanty was falsely identified as the real owner by accused Behera. In order to materialize their plan, they manufactured the false Aadhaar card by affixing the photograph of impersonator Sujata Mohanty. The accused Sujata Mohanty has also signed as Dharitri Mohanty on the Registered Sale Deed (RSD).

The racket involves the illegal sale/purchase of land by forged documentation and impersonation of the real owners. After the fraudulent sale of the land in favour of the persons of their interest, the accused persons were going to sell it again to other parties, the release said adding that the gang is involved in many other such cases which are being scrutinized by EOW and action would be initiated in all such cases.