Garages and Tyre Repair Shop to Open During Covid-19 Lock down In Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  Coronavirus fighters in the state provided assistance by the government. The garages, Tyre Repair Shop will remain open during the lock down.

The coronavirus lock down has shutdown shops and various service stations for automobiles .

Only the essential services of medicine, grocery and food items remain available. People are advised to stay indoors but police, medical staff and journalists remain outdoors doing their duty.

These people risk their life to save others. But necessary services to help them are not available for them.

Breakdown of vehicles, tyre puncture or need for water bottles can occur at any time.

This scorching heat of 35 degrees and more is making the situation tough for these professionals to function. Drinking water should also be made available at certain location for the convenience of these heroes. 

To avoid such cases of inconvenience the state government should make it mandatory for mechanic shops, tyre pressure shops located in urban and rural areas to remain open.

The government should extend help to the point where proper care of emergency services staff are taken.

Keeping the above points in mind, the Tyre Repair Shops near Petrol Stations will remain open in Odisha to attend to emergency vehicles and bikes, said the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar Cuttack, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi via a tweet. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

