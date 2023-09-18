Former Police ASI gets two years of rigorous imprisonment in bribe case

Dhenkanal: Muralidhar Prusty, the ex-ASI of Police (Retired) of Motanga Police Station in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was convicted by the Special Judge of Vigilance in Dhenkanal and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.

Apart from the two years of rigorous imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988.

Prusty was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal TR No 12/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 6,000 from a complainant for releasing the truck seized in an accident case registered in Motanga police station.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and payment of fine of Rs 20,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Muralidhar Prusty following his conviction.

Dillip Kumar Kar, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Khatua, Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Dhenkanal conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.