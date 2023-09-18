Odisha: School teachers put strike on hold following govt’s assurance to fulfill demands by December

Bhubaneswar: The agitating primary school teachers under the banner of the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF) have decided to put their strikes on hold from today.

The teachers decided to put their strikes on hold following the State government’s assurance to fulfill their demands by December this year.

Earlier in the day, an inter-ministerial committee meeting along with the members of the AUPTF was held at the Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha. During the meeting, the committee reportedly appealed the teachers to withdraw their protest by assuring to fulfill their demands by December.

Speaking about the outcome of the meeting, secretary general of AUPTF, Charulata Mohapatra, informed the newsmen that their discussion with the committee was successful and the teacher will put their strikes on hold as the State government has promised to fulfill their demands by December this year. Hence, all teachers will join their duty from tomorrow, Mohapatra added.

However, if the demands are not fulfilled by December, then the teachers will resume their strikes and continue it for an indefinite period, the AUPTF secretary general threatened.

It is to be noted here that over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers have been staging protests across the state since September 8 to press their demand of abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme.