Flesh trade racket busted in Soro of Odisha, 6 detained

Soro: The Soro police on Wednesday raided a rented house in Badakhuri under Soro municipality after receiving the news that flesh trade was underway. After the raid, three women and three men were detained in the police station and the investigation of the incident started.

Day by day prostitution as a business is growing in the city of Soro. While this empire is growing in various hotels and rented houses, some brokers are making a lot of money by bringing young women from West Bengal and engaging them in these kinds of unlawful activities.

Balasore Police in March last year had busted a sex racket by conducting raids in multiple places. Cops also arrested 13 persons for their involvement in the flesh trade.

Acting on the complaint filed by a West Bengal-based NGO, police raided different areas of the district like Meghadambaru, Basta and Singla and busted the sex racket, said sources adding that the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court.

According to Balasore SP Sagarika Nath, the victim was rescued and following her interrogation, 13 persons including a couple, who was allegedly running the sex racket, were arrested.

The arrested persons include two Bangladeshi women and a kingpin from West Bengal, said the sources. The SP said that a separate case in Foreigners Act and Aadhaar Act will be registered in this regard.