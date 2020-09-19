Sex Racket Busted In Balasore, Three Detained

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jaleswar: The Jaleswar police busted a sex racket in the town from a hotel and have detained three persons in connection with the case in Balasore district today.

The four persons include manager of the hotel and two women.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had the information of the immoral raided the hotel  and have detained three persons.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Jaleswar police are investigating the case.

