First Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Nibedita Pradhan dies

Cuttack: First Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Nibedita Pradhan died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city today.

Pradhan was admitted at Srusti Hospital for treatment of the chronic disease. However, she breathed her last this afternoon, said sources adding that her mortal remains will be taken to her Sangam Talkies based residence where people can pay their tributes before it is taken for the last rites.

Earlier today, current CMC Mayor Subash Singh visited her to the hospital and inquired about her health.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in the City following the death of Pradhan, who was a BJP leader. Cutting across the party line, politicians and well wishers have reached the hospital to pay their last respect to the deceased politician.