Family observes death rituals of pet dog in Odisha’s Khurda

Khurda: A family in Gandhipadia area of Odisha’s Khurda district literally experienced the famous saying of humourist Josh Billings who says, “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” This is why they observed the death rituals of their pet dog, to whom they considered as a family member.

One Basanti Mohapatra and her family had a pet dog whom they had named as Golpapa. The dog was born on December 28, 2012 and died on October 5, 2023 following age-related ailments.

As Golpapa loved them and lived like a family member, the entire family was heartbroken with its demise and conducted the last rites as per the Hindu rituals. Besides, they observed the seventh death rituals of the pet dog in a grand manner. Their friends and locals were also provided with food as per the Hindu rituals.

Praises poured-in for the family members from people of different walks of life especially from the animal lovers for their heartwarming and exemplary action.