Fake certificate racket busted in Berhampur, 4 held

Berhampur: After the fake certificate racket of Balangir a few days before today another fake certificate racket was busted in Ganjam of Odisha. Berhampur Police busted the racket and arrested four persons in this connection including a father-son duo.

The accused persons have been identified as Daitari Behera under Khallikote Police limits, and his son Amrut Prasad Behera, Prashanta Kumar Sahu of Banamaliprasad village in Dhenkanal district, Kishor Kumar Behera of Mangalabag area in Cuttack.

As per reports, Berhampur Police conducted a series of raids and nabbed the culprits. Police also seized as many as 200 numbers of fake blank certificates for the 10th Board exam, 170 numbers of fake blank certificates for plus two exams, a printer, computer, CPU, fake stamps as well as fake certificates of different well-known Universities from the possession of the accused persons.

A father-son duo has also been arrested among the four accused persons in this connection. Police arrested the accused persons and forwarded them to Court.

Further investigation of the case is underway by Berhampur Police.

Also read:Odisha Cabinet Approves 15 Important Proposals Today