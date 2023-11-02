Ex-Odisha Speaker Maheshwar Mohanty now stable, informs son

Bhubaneswar: The health condition of Maheshwar Mohanty is now said to be stable. The son of the ex-speaker, Sunil Mohanty informed the media on Thursday that Maheshwar Mohanty is now better.

He further thanked Lord Jagannath for his blessings. He showed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for their love, support and prayers.

He added that the doctors have informed that the former speaker of Odisha will recover soon. It is worth mentioning that, two days ago Mohanty’s health had deteriorated and that he was admitted to the hospital.

It has been reported that the ex-speaker of Odisha had suffered a cardiac arrest. He had been put on ventilator support. He had attended a number of programs in Puri after wahich he had felt unwell.

UPDATE:

The recent report from the hospital in this regard read: ”In a recent medical update, Former speaker has been receiving treatment at Care Hospitals Bhubaneswar since November 1, 2023.”

“He was initially admitted to the Neurology department and has now been transferred to the

Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Maheswar Mohanty medical condition is considered critical at this time, and the medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” further read the report.

The healthcare professionals at Care Hospitals Bhubaneswar are working diligently to

provide the best possible care and support for Maheswar Mohanty during this challenging time.

“Sincerely, please keep Maheswar Mohanty and his family in your thoughts, and we will provide

updates on his condition as they become available,” said the Medical Superintendent of the private hospital in which he was admitted.