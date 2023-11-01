Constable of Boudh district caught by Odisha Vigilance with Rs. 6 Lakh cash

Boudh: A constable of Boudh caught by Vigilance sleuths in Odisha on Wednesday said reliable reports in this regard. The constable has been identified as Harish Chandra Sahu.

According to available reports, Harish was working as a DVF (District Voluntary Force) Constable of Boudh district was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance.

The raid on him took place near Baghiapada OP under Boudh Town PS and cash Rs.6 Lakh (suspected ill-gotten cash) was found in his possession.

It is worth mentioning here that, Sahu could not account for satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches are being carried out at three locations of Sahu from DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds.

Reliable inputs were received that Sahu, being a member of the DVF squad, was collecting bribe money from Ganja dealers, cultivators and traders to facilitate their ganja trade. Based on these inpits a watch was kept on his movements, following which he was nabbed today. Detailed report follows.

