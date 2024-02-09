Ex-Minister and BJD MLA Premananda Nayak resigns from the party

Bhubaneswar: The Ex-Minister and BJD MLA Premananda Nayak has resigned from the party said reliable reports in this regard on Friday. His winning margin in 2019 Assembly polls was around 6000 votes.

Reports say that, prior to 2019 he was elected as a MLA from Telkoi in 2009 on a BJD ticket but in 2014, he didn’t get party ticket. In 2014, Bedabyasa Nayak of the BJD won from Telkoi. In 2019, Telkoi MLA Premanand Nayak got a BJD ticket again and got elected

MLA Premanand Nayak may have sensed that like in 2014, he may not get party ticket in 2024 and hence may prepare to launch himself from another party

Second, he was asked to resign as a minister in June 2022. After he resigned as a minister, speculations had already begun on his probability to get a party ticket in 2024. He served as a minister for nearly 3-years from 2019-2022. He resigned as a minister in June 2022

It’s interesting to note that while his resignation letter is dated 12th October, 2023, it was under wraps for 4 months. The news of his resignation was revealed today which also happens to be the last day of the 16th Assembly.