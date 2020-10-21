ECoR Hospital OPD

East Coast Railway Central Hospital in Bhubaneswar gets new OPD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In order to decongest the present outpatient department (OPD) in East CoastRailway Central Hospital at Mancheswar, a new OPD Complex has been provided to facilitate patients. The increase in capacity will cater to facilitate around 150 more patients daily.

General Manager, East Coast Railway, VidyaBhushan  inaugurated the new OPD of ECoR Central Hospital in presence of Additional General Manager  Sudhir Kumarand all Principal Heads Heads of Departments & Senior Officials.

The General Manager also inaugurated the kiosk which would facilitate the relatives of patients to communicate with them.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt contributes Rs 5 crore for Telengana flood relief

State

Road accident deaths in Odisha decrease by 43.5% during lockdown

State

2716 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,54,913

State

Watch: 70-yr-old Odisha man cleans road daily for swift movement of vehicles

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.