Bhubaneswar: In order to decongest the present outpatient department (OPD) in East CoastRailway Central Hospital at Mancheswar, a new OPD Complex has been provided to facilitate patients. The increase in capacity will cater to facilitate around 150 more patients daily.

General Manager, East Coast Railway, VidyaBhushan inaugurated the new OPD of ECoR Central Hospital in presence of Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumarand all Principal Heads Heads of Departments & Senior Officials.

The General Manager also inaugurated the kiosk which would facilitate the relatives of patients to communicate with them.