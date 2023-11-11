Dr Achuyta Samanta distributes sweaters to 40,000 students of KISS University

Bhubaneswar: Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achuyta Samanta has always been committed to the academic excellence of students. To ensure the same, he provides them with the necessary and required facilities.

Every year during the winter season, Dr. Samanta buys sweaters from Delhi and distributes them among the students.

Similarly this year, Dr Achyuta Samanta has distributed sweaters to over 40,000 students from four campuses of KISS University across Odisha. This includes the main campus in Bhubaneswar, along with the campuses in Baripada, Balasore, Bolangir, and Kalahandi.

This gesture has brought joy to the students, who have expressed their gratitude for the same.