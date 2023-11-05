Achyuta Samanta gives appointment to 200 unemployed youths

Bhubaneswar: As many as 200 unemployed youths were given appointment at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, handed them over the appointment letters to the 200 youths, including some tribals from different districts of Odisha.

Samanta gave the appointment letter at as special event in the presence of KIIT Vice-Chancellor Dr Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty and Director General-HR of KIIT University Sibananda Mishra.

The youths, on the other hand, expressed their gratitude to Achyuta Samanta for giving them a means of living.