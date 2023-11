Delhi-Jharsuguda flight returns to Delhi due to emergency, here’s why

Bhubaneswar: A Delhi-Jharsuguda flight reportedly returned back to Delhi due to an emergency on Friday, informed Director of Jharsuguda Airport.

According to Sandeep Kumar Tiwari, the Director of the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda, a flight of SpiceJet had taken off for Jharsuguda from Delhi. However, returned back to Delhi again following a medical emergency of a passenger.

More details are awaited.