Rs. 1.5 crore loot from bank van in Athgarh of Odisha

Athgarh: In a shocking incident, miscreants have looted Rs. 1.5 crore from a bank van in Athgarh block under Cuttack district of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the miscreants looted cash from a bank van. It is worth mentioning here that a trunk full of cash has been looted by the miscreants.

The incident has been reported from the Godijharia news road under Tigiria police station, said reliable report in this regard. It has been alleged that the loot has been committed by as many as eight masked miscreants.

Here it is worth mentioning that, there was as much as Rs. 1.5 crore cash in the trunk that was looted from the bank van said sources. The masked miscreants had come in bikes and a Scorpio. They were armed with guns and various sharp weapons.

Further it is noteworthy that all the roads leading to Athgarh have been cordoned off by the local police. A through investigation in this regard is underway, said reliable reports in this regard.