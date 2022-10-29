Dead body lies unattended in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: Regressive practices like casetism and untouchability continue to rear their ugly heads every now and then in the State. Recently, a man passed away in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. However, his last rites are yet to be performed as controversy erupted because he had changed religion during his life time and converted to Christianity. The incident took place in Gulibadana village under Jharigan block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Jitru Bhatra of the village.

As per reports, the old man died yesterday. Following his death as his family members were making arrangements for performance of his last rites the villagers did not allow the body at the burial ground of the village because the man had changed his religion. He had adopted Christianity. Accordingly, by the time this report was written, the body was still lying in the house.

Further, it has also been learnt that Police also have not reached the spot. Yesterday night, the Tahsildar and Revenue Officer from Jharigan had tried to convince the villagers but in vain.

Now, as the body is still lying unattended, tension has erupted between two groups in the village. It has also been alleged that the Pastor who had come to solve the matter was manhandled by the villagers.

On the other hand, the son of the deceased old man has averred that the family will perform the last rite of their father at the place where the administration will provide place to them.