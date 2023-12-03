Cyclone Michaung: 12 Trains Cancelled in Odisha
The Indian Railways has cancelled the services of 54 trains including 12 Odisha-bound trains due to Cyclone Michaung.
Bhubaneswar: In anticipation of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Railways has taken precautionary measures by cancelling the services of 54 trains within the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR). Among the total 54 trains, 12 cancelled trains are Odisha-bound. The decision has been made with the paramount objective of ensuring the safety of passengers.
The East Coast Railway, in a press statement, provided details of the trains originating, terminating, and passing through its jurisdiction that have been cancelled.
The list of cancelled trains is as follows:
- 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Spl Express on 02.12.2023.
- 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Spl Express on 06.12.2023.
- 12245 Howrah-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023.
- 12246 SMVB-Howrah Express on 05.12.2023.
- 12510 Guwahati-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023 & 04.12.2023.
- 12509 SMVB-Guwahati Express on 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.
- 12659 Nagercoil-Shalimar Express on 03.12.2023.
- 12660 Shalimar-Nagercoil Express on 06.12.2023.
- 12835 Hatia-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023.
- 12836 SMVB-Hatia Express on 05.12.2023.
- 12839 Howrah-Chennai Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023 & 04.12.2023.
- 12840 Chennai-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.
- 12841 Shalimar- Chennai Coromandal Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023 & 05.12.2023.
- 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.
- 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023.
- 12846 SMVB-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023.
- 12863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023 & 04.12.2023.
- 12864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.
- 12867 Howrah-Puducherry Express on 03.12.2023.
- 12868 Puducherry-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023.
- 13351 Dhanbad-Allepy Express on 03.12.2023 & 04.12.2023.
- 13352 Allepy-Dhanbad Express on 06.12.2023 & 07.12.2023.
- 15228 Muzaffarpur-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023.
- 15227 SMVB-Muzaffarpur Express on 07.12.2023.
- 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Express on 04.12.2023.
- 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express on 08.12.2023.
- 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023 & 05.12.2023.
- 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.
- 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express on 03.12.2023.
- 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express on 05.12.2023.
- 18637 Hatia-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023.
- 18638 SMVB-Hatia Express on 05.12.2023.
- 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express on 02.12.2023 & 03.12.2023.
- 22503 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express on 06.12.2023 & 07.12.2023.
- 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express on 05.12.2023.
- 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Express on 07.12.2023.
- 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Express on 07.12.2023.
- 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express on 03.12.2023.
- 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22838 Ernakulam-Hatial Express on 06.12.2023.
- 22841 Santragachi-Tambram Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22842 Tambram-Santragachi Express on 06.12.2023.
- 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023.
- 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22859 Puri-Chennai Express on 03.12.2023.
- 22860 Chennai-Puri Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023.
- 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express on 04.12.2023.
- 22870 Chennai-Visakhapatnam Express on 05.12.2023.
- 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023.
- 22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023.
