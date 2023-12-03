Cyclone Michaung: 12 Trains Cancelled in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In anticipation of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Railways has taken precautionary measures by cancelling the services of 54 trains within the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR). Among the total 54 trains, 12 cancelled trains are Odisha-bound. The decision has been made with the paramount objective of ensuring the safety of passengers.

The East Coast Railway, in a press statement, provided details of the trains originating, terminating, and passing through its jurisdiction that have been cancelled.

The list of cancelled trains is as follows: