Cuttack: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for unnatural sex with minor boy

Cuttack: The Cuttack Special POCSO Court today convicted a man and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for having unnatural sex with minor boy.

Apart from awarding Chintamani Nayak, the convict, to the rigorous imprisonment under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, the court imposed a fine of 10,000 rupees on him. Non-payment of the fine will result in one more year of imprisonment, the court said.

It is to be noted here that in a high school in Madhupatna area, on the day of Ganesh Puja on September 19, 2019, the Chintamani lured the minor victim with chocolate and assaulted sexually in the toilet of the school. After the victim went home with injuries and informed his mother, the family lodged a written complaint at the Madhupatna police station. After the police got the evidence, they arrested Chintamani and forwarded him to the court.

While, pronouncing the verdict today, the court convicted him on the basis of 13 witnesses and 12 important evidences. During the hearing, the accused was present in the court. It appears that the police immediately took him into custody and sent him to jail.

The court ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of 3 lakh rupees to the minor victim.

Also Read: Former Sarpanch Launches Murderous Attack On Woman Sarpanch And Her Husband In Japur