Former sarpanch launches murderous attack on woman sarpanch and her husband in Japur

Jajpur: A former sarpanch allegedly launched a murderous attack on a woman sarpanch and her husband in Japur district this afternoon.

One Subas Mohala, the former sarpanch of Chasakhanda Grama Panchayat , and his brother reportedly attacked Pratibha Mallick, the present sarapanch of the GP, and her husband Pratibha Kumar Mallick at Manika Chhaka under Mangalpur police station limits.

The accused reportedly attacked the couple with bricks over some past political rivalry. Some people rescued Pratibha and Pratibha and admitted them to the Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, the Mangalpur police has initiated a probe into the crime.