Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,80,932 As 10,405 More Patients Recover on May 31

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,405 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1449 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1449 from Khordha

954 from Cuttack

908 from Anugul

705 from Sundargarh

564 from Mayurbhanj

495 from Jajapur

482 from Bhadrak

472 from Puri

354 from Sambalpur

331 from Bargarh

309 from Jagatsinghpur

305 from Kendrapara

274 from Bolangir

255 from Nabarangpur

251 from Koraput

242 from Ganjam

200 from Boudh

190 from Nayagarh

186 from Jharsuguda

181 from Baleswar

172 from Rayagada

155 from Dhenkanal

149 from Keonjhar

123 from Sonepur

106 from Deogarh

102 from Malkangiri

82 from Kandhamal

68 from Gajapati

51 from Nuapada

36 from Kalahandi

254 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 80,932, the Health Department tweeted.