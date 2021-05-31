Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,80,932 As 10,405 More Patients Recover on May 31
Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 10,405 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1449 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1449 from Khordha
954 from Cuttack
908 from Anugul
705 from Sundargarh
564 from Mayurbhanj
495 from Jajapur
482 from Bhadrak
472 from Puri
354 from Sambalpur
331 from Bargarh
309 from Jagatsinghpur
305 from Kendrapara
274 from Bolangir
255 from Nabarangpur
251 from Koraput
242 from Ganjam
200 from Boudh
190 from Nayagarh
186 from Jharsuguda
181 from Baleswar
172 from Rayagada
155 from Dhenkanal
149 from Keonjhar
123 from Sonepur
106 from Deogarh
102 from Malkangiri
82 from Kandhamal
68 from Gajapati
51 from Nuapada
36 from Kalahandi
254 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6, 80,932, the Health Department tweeted.