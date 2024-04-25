JEE Main Result 2024 out, 56 students score 100 percentile

Bhubaneswar: The JEE Main Result 2024 has been declared, as many as 56 students have scored 100 percentile in the exams. The students who appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can access their results on the official NTA JEE website.

The website in which the JEE Main Result 2024 can be accessed is: jeemain.nta.ac.in. It is worth mentioning here that NTA released the answer key on April 21, 2024.

The exam was held between April 4 to 15. As many as 11,79,569 candidates had registered for the JEE Main session 2, of whom 10,67,959 appeared for the test.

It is important to note that the NTA conducts JEE Mains 2024 exam in two sessions once on January and once in April. The best of the scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

The Anmesh Subham Pradhan is the topper from Odisha and has scored 99.99 percentile.