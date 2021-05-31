Odisha Records 8,313 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 974

By WCE 2
odisha covid
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 8,313 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 974.

New Positive Cases: 8313 (In quarantine: 4655 and Local contacts: 3658)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 505
2. Balasore: 452
3. Bargarh: 279
4. Bhadrak: 117
5. Balangir: 119
6. Boudh: 209
7. Cuttack: 593
8. Deogarh: 55
9. Dhenkanal: 407
10. Gajapati: 85
11. Ganjam: 129
12. Jagatsinghpur: 280
13. Jajpur: 354
14. Jharsuguda: 111
15. Kalahandi: 162
16. Kandhamal: 90
17. Kendrapada: 331
18. Keonjhar: 180
19. Khurda: 974
20. Koraput: 198
21. Malkangiri: 103
22. Mayurbhanj: 532
23. Nawarangpur: 205
24. Nayagarh: 283
25. Nuapada: 53
26. Puri: 405
27. Rayagada: 148
28. Sambalpur: 204
29. Sonepur: 123
30. Sundargarh: 465
31. State Pool: 162

