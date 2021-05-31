Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 8,313 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 974.

New Positive Cases: 8313 (In quarantine: 4655 and Local contacts: 3658)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 505

2. Balasore: 452

3. Bargarh: 279

4. Bhadrak: 117

5. Balangir: 119

6. Boudh: 209

7. Cuttack: 593

8. Deogarh: 55

9. Dhenkanal: 407

10. Gajapati: 85

11. Ganjam: 129

12. Jagatsinghpur: 280

13. Jajpur: 354

14. Jharsuguda: 111

15. Kalahandi: 162

16. Kandhamal: 90

17. Kendrapada: 331

18. Keonjhar: 180

19. Khurda: 974

20. Koraput: 198

21. Malkangiri: 103

22. Mayurbhanj: 532

23. Nawarangpur: 205

24. Nayagarh: 283

25. Nuapada: 53

26. Puri: 405

27. Rayagada: 148

28. Sambalpur: 204

29. Sonepur: 123

30. Sundargarh: 465

31. State Pool: 162