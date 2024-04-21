RRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for over 8000 TTE posts, Check full details here

The Indian Railways’ Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced vacancies for over 8,000 Travelling Ticket Examiner posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in for more details.

The application procedure is expected to begin in the month of May, 2024 while it is set to conclude in June, 2024. The examination date is yet to be announced.

More Details

Post:

Travelling Ticket Examiner: 8,000+

Age Limit:

Minimum Age – 18 Year

Maximum Age – 28 Year

Salary:

The salary of the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) post is expected to be ranging from Rs 27,400 to Rs 45,600.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Matriculation or Intermediate examination or completed Diploma from a recognized Board.

Selection Procedure:

Written Examination

Physical Test

Medical Test

Application Fees

For General and OBC categories: Rs 500

For SC/ST categories: Rs 300

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in

Go to the latest when option and search there Railway TTE recruitment 2024.

In the Railway TTE recruitment Section, You will be find Apply Online link for

Click on it

You have to fill all the information here & Click on the Next Button

Upload Your Photo & Thumb Impression According to Size

in the next page, You deposit Fees and Save your date & Submit your form

For more details visit the official website of the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in.