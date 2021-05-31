Covid Death Odisha: 35 More Succumb, Toll Rises To 2,754

Bhubaneswar: As many as 35 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

“Regret to inform the demise of thirty five numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals” said the H and FW department.

The district-wise details are as follow:

1.A 55 years old female of Angul district.

2.A 76 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 75 years old female of Angul district.

4.A 65 years old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 51 years old female of Angul district.

6.A 85 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 66 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

8.A 69 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9.A 52 years old male of Cuttack district.

10.A 53 years old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus

11.A 52 years old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12.A 57 years old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 40 years old female of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

14.A 55 years old female of Gajapati district.

15.A 55 years old female of Gajapati district.

16.A 70 years old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

17.A 74 years old male of Ganjam district.

18.A 46 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

19.A 36 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

20.A 42 years old male of Kalahandi district.

21.A 28 years old male of Kalahandi district.

22.A 33 years old male of Kalahandi district.

23.A 56 years old female of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Acute Renal Failure.

24.A 50 years old female of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Endromectron.

25.A 95 years old male of Kendrapara district.

26.A 60 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

27.A 60 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

28.A 72 years old male of Nabarnagapur district.

29.A 27 years old male of Nayagarh district.

30.A 50 years old male of Nuapada district.

31.A 35 years old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

32.A 75 years old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

33.A 35 years old female of Subarnapur district.

34.A 48 years old male of Sundargarh district.

35.A 42 years old male of Sundargarh district.