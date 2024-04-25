Jawan and Naxal crossfire, 2 naxals killed in Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: Odisha police has had a major success in which two Naxalites have been killed in Boudh district, said reports on Thursday. This is a huge success to Odisha Police.

According to reports, the two Naxals were killed in Boudh in the exchange of fire between Naxals and security personnel. There has been a major seizure of guns, other weapons and Naxal items.

The exchange of fire took place in Padhel protected forest under Kantamal police station of Boudh district. The operation is still underway. The Intelligence director Saumendra Priyadarshi informed that grenades and other modern weapons have been found and seized.

The death toll may rise he further added. More than 20 KKBN militants had set up a temporary camp and were planning a large-scale strike, said reports in this regard.

The alleged Naxal attack was however thwarted by the timely action of the security forces. Detailed reports waited in this regard.

Also Read: Mao Camp Destroyed In Sukma District Of Malkangiri Bordering Area Of Chhattisgarh