Coromandel Train Accident: Special train from Balasore arrives in Chennai

Balasore: A special train carrying victims of the Coromandel train accident in Odisha’s Balasore arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday.

Tamil Nadu’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, and Revenue and Disaster management minister, KKSSR Ramachandran were present at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station to receive the passengers.

Speaking to the media, Ma Subramanian said, special medical arrangements have been made at all major government hospitals to provide medical help to all the victims of the accident.

“Special arrangements have been made at all major government hospitals, with 305 doctors ready to provide medical help to the passengers. 207 ICUs and 250 beds have been arranged at six major government hospitals in Chennai. A medical team has been put together to examine the passengers at the airports as well,” said State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian.

He also added that free buses provided by the State Transport Department will take the passengers to their desired destinations.

“All the passengers are safe. Seven of them are having minor injuries while 2 more are being treated for serious injuries. We have sent them to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital for X-rays and further treatment,” the minister added.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various govt and private hospitals. Out of the total 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.