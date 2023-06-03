Balasore Train Accident: 5T Secy visits SCB medical college, assured all support to patients

Bhubaneswar: As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today and met the injured of the Balasore train accident, undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Pandian enquired about their condition and assured all support from Odisha government in providing better treatment. He also interacted with the doctors and staff and thanked them for their sincere efforts and hard work in extending excellent service to the injured. Due to their support such a large health operation could be conducted successfully and do many lives could be saved Pandian added.

Reminding the quote of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian said that every life is precious for all us and thanked the Doctors and staff for making it their Motto.

The 5T Secretary also thanked the Doctors and students for their noble gesture in donating blood to the victims of train accident.

As per the report total 1175 injured parsons were admitted in various govt and private hospitals .out of them total 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. Condition of two of them is said to be critical.