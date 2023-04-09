CM approves Rs 153 cr mega drinking water project for Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved six important proposals in a digital cabinet meeting. Accordingly, he approved a mega drinking water project worth Rs. 153 crores and 51 lakhs for Cuttack.

As per reports, from the said mega drinking water project, the people of 13 panchayats of the Salipur constituency, 5 panchayats of the Cuttack-Choudwar constituency and 5 panchayats of Athagarh in Cuttack district will get the benefit. A total of people from 149 villages will be benefited.

Similarly, the CM has also approved financial assistance of Rs 314 crore for the Farmer Producer Organisations of the state. A press meet was held at the circuit house of Cuttack today where Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister, Agriculture & FE and Fisheries & ARD informed it. Saipur MLA Prashanta Behera and Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal were present at the meet.

It is to be noted that Odisha Cabinet led by Naveen Patnaik today took some key decisions in the first ever digital cabinet during his ongoing visit to Japan.

