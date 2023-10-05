Child swapping allegation in Capital Hospital: DNA report confirms concerned couple had baby girl

Bhubaneswar: The DNA report of the couple who had made a child swapping allegation at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar recently revealed that they had a girl child.

Speaking about the development in the case Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that the DNA samples of the child and couple have matched and the woman had delivered a baby girl.

It is to be noted here that one Pranakrushna Biswal’s wife had delivered a child at the Capital Hospital. However, Pranakrushna had leveled a child swapping allegation against the health staff of Capital Hospital claiming that they were told that a baby boy was born to his wife, but later they were handed over a girl child.

Apart from filing a complaint with the Capital Hospital Director, Pranakrushna had filed a case at the Capital Police Station and demanded a DNA test to ascertain the truth. The couple even refused to accept the infant until the matter was investigated properly.

Based on Pranakrushna’s complaint and court’s order, the DNA test of the couple and the concerned child was done. Even the Director of the hospital had suspended a female attendant for allegedly giving false information to the family while handing over the newborn.