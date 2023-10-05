Junagarh triple murder case: Victim’s killed over suspicion of sorcery, informs Dharmagarh DSP

Kalahandi: In a sensational development in Junagarh triple murder case, Dharamgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) informed that the victims were killed over suspicion of sorcery.

While speaking to the media persons, Dharamgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar informed that police has already arrested the accused Mahendra Majhi under section 302 of the IPC .

Mahendra, who killed the trio over suspicion of witchcraft, will be forwarded to court today,” the DSP said adding that the knife used in the crime also has been seized from his possessions.

As many as three persons including a woman and her son were found dead in Junagarh area of the district on October 1. The deceased were identified as Raimati Majhi, her two-year-old son and an old man named Mahendra Kumar. Their bodies were spotted on the road side near Sankarpala village under Junagarh police station limits of the district.

Junagarh police had launched a probe into the triple murder case after registering a case and in course of investigation arrested the accused and unearthed his motive of killing the trio.