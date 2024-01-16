‘Catch Them Young’ observed at KIIT International School

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the National Start-up Day today the KIIT International School in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) organised the ‘Catch Them Young’ program to encourage young people to go for innovation and initiative.

On this occasion an MOU was signed between BCKIC and KIIT International School. The MOU was signed by KIIT Int School chairman Dr. Mona Lisa Bal and BCKIC chairman Dr. Mrutuynjay Suar.

The aim of this initiative was to boost the students for creativity and to encourage the new generation’s innovators. They were enlightened about start up in this program.

In this program, Dr. Bal presented the welcome speech and Dr Sanjay Suar introduced the guests. Dr Ajay Ku Mohanty graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Ayaskanta Mohanty, Poonam Mohapatra and Dr. Sudhir Jha graced as honourable guests. Science projects were exhibited in this program by different school students.