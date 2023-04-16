Border dispute in Keonjhar-Bhadrak, Sec 144 imposed

Keonjhar: In a recent development to the border dispute in Keonjhar – Bhadrak area, section 144 has been imposed by the district administration. This has been done to prevent any further law and order situation that may arise.

A major turmoil has taken place between two villages relating to the extent of their border in Keonjhar district of Odisha. A clash broke out at Orali on Bhadrak road in Anandpur block of Keonjhar, over a border dispute between two villages.

More than ten people were injured and one shop, two cars and a bike were set on fire. A dispute has arisen between Orali and Apanda of Bhadrak district regarding the Orali intersection of Anandpur-Bhadrak road in Keonjhar district.

Many years ago this street was named Orali Street. The people of Apanda village have been demanding to name it as Apanda Street. Due to which tension prevailed in the area, said reliable reports.

Some people of Orali village protested against the installation of information boards that read Apanda road. A fight broke out between them and they threw stones at each other. Banta police reached the spot and monitored the situation.