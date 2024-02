Bhubaneswar: In a major development in Odisha politics, the State ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today nominated Subashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantray to Rajya Sabha.

“Biju Janata Dal is nominating the following persons to the ensuing Rajya Sabha Election, 2024: 1. Shri Debashish Samantaray 2. Shri Subhasish Khuntia,” said a press release issued by party president Naveen Patnaik.