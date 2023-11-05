Bhubaneswar UPD collects fine of Rs. 56,900 in 1 day for various public offences

Bhubaneswar: On the orders of DCP, Bhubaneswar, “Safe City Drive” campaign has been started by Bhubaneswar Urban Police, said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday.

As part of this campaign, the patrolling system has been tightened in various police station areas by the urban police targeting the festive season.

In this series concerned police station officers, along with a section force, have been arrested in various areas of the concerned police station against alcohol consumption in public places, various addas and vehicle checking and other criminal activities and alerting the public and fines are also being levied where necessary.

ENFORCEMENT DATA UNDER SAFE CITY DRIVE, BBSR, ON 04.11.2023

Sl No. Nature of Enforcement Nos of Fines imposed Amount of Fine Liquor seized / Accused Other activities 1 Open Drinking (OUP) 89 Rs. 44,500/- – 2 Smoking in Public Place(COTPA) 05 Rs. 1,400/- – 3 MV Act 22 Rs. 11,000/- – 4 Excise Case 02 – 5. Arrest of Antisocial (Include DADABATI) 03 – – 6. Arrest of property offenders 06 – 7. Arrest of NDPS Case 03 – 1)Contraband Ganja of 9.630kg. 2)One Mobile Phone. 3)One Bajaj Passenger Auto, bearing Regd. No- OD-02-D-3668. 4)One Apache M/C, bearing Regd. No- OD-02-BM-0726. 5) Cash of Rs. 500/- – Total- 130 Rs.56,900/- Contraband Ganja of 9.630 Kg. –

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES BY TRAFFIC PSS