Three of family killed as truck rams car on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Dausa (Rajasthan): Atleast three people of the same family were killed in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased identities is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place when the family was enroute Haridwar from Ahmedabad. According to the police, a cow came in front of their car after which they parked it on the roadside and stood on the road. A truck came from behind and rammed into the car crushing three of them to death.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Bandikui Hospital,” Duty Officer Jawan Singh said.