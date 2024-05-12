Fire breaks out at Mission Shakti café in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: Fire broke out at Mission Shakti café near collector office of Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday late night.

According to sources, all the cooking ingredients and materials are burnt to ashes in the fire incident. On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. Meanwhile, the cause of fire is not known yet.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance, as many as eight people were killed in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar.

The explosion has also left twelve other people seriously injured with severe burns, according to police. The police has also pointed out that the factory was a licenced unit. The reason behind the fire incident is not known yet. The police is investigating the incident.

