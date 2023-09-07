Bhubaneswar: Two bouncers arrested for demanding ransom after kidnapping bar’s floor manager

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested two bouncers for kidnapping the floor manager of a bar in Bhubaneswar and demanding ransom on Wednesday. They have been identified as Pinu alias Ashish Sahoo and Adi aka Aditya Baral.

According to reports, one Mujibar Rahaman was working as manager of Mohanty Dance Bar situated on Cuttack Road under Laxmisagar police station limits. He along with other staffs of the Bar were residing at Sundarapada in a rented house.

On July 28, 2023 at about 4.30 PM Pinu, Sofi Khan and Amit, came in a Scorpio to the rented house of the informant, and forcefully kidnapped him under threat. They took him to one isolated place near Sisupalgarh and assaulted mercilessly and demanded ransom of Rs 50,000 per month or else intimidated him to leave the Bar.

Rahaman was injured severely and reported the matter at about 11.45 PM on 28.07.2023. The accused persons were absconded from the locality soon after the incident.

From reliable sources information received about availability of Pinu near Sisupalgarh and he was apprehended on 06.09.2023 night. During his examination he confessed his guilt i.e. commission of offence as narrated above along with his associates.

He further added that his friend Adi (who works as Bouncer in Utkal Inn Bar in Tankapani Road) provided his Scorpio vehicle for commission of this offence. He has to receive equal share of ransom money. Hence Adi fully aided/ abet for commission of this incident. He was apprehended with seizure of his Scorpio Vehicle.

Pinu has been involved in following Cases:

Dhenkanal Sadar PS Case No.61, dt.02.02.2021, U/s- 294/341/323/354/457/506/ 34 IPC.

Capital PS Case No.289, dt.07.08.2012, U/s-294/341/323/325/34 IPC.

Kharavelanagar PS Case No.303, dt.26.12.2012, U/s-143/323/332/341/353/506/34 IPC.

Airfield PS Case No.182, dt.28.07.23, U/s-364A/307/387/506/34 IPC.

Adi has been involved in following cases:

Lingaraj PS Case No.181/23, U/s-52 a 0.E Act.

Article Seized: