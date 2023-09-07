Man gets 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man has been awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping minor in Keonjhar of Odisha. The convict has been identified as Niranjan Karua.

According to sources, Niranjan Karua sexually abused and raped the minor girl in the year 2020. Following the conviction, the Keonjhar District Special Fast Track Court sentenced Niranjan with 20 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of failure of giving fine, the imprisonment will increased by one year.

The court has also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The court imposed punishment on the basis of Section 376 and POCSO Act.

Earlier, another man from the same district’s Balanni police limit was convicted in minor rape case and was awarded Rigorous imprisonment of 20 years. The Keonjhar District Sessions Court sentenced the convict, identified as Pratap Kumar Prusty, with 20 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of failure of giving fine, the imprisonment will increased by one year.