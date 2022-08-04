Bhubaneswar: Market building to reopen today!

Bhubaneswar: The Market building in the capital city that had been shut due to disagreement between the traders union of the market and the street vendors will likely be reopening today (4.8.2022).

The Market building traders union informed about the reopening after discussing with BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, BMC has accepted the demands put by the traders union of Market building.

The BMC has also ensured that, every week the demolition work will be conducted and necessary arrangements will be made to provide security.

After the assurance form BMC, the traders union decided to reopen market building.

On the other hand, due to shutdown of market building for four days it has suffered economically, informed by the traders.