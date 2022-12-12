Bhubaneswar: Bars running flesh trade, alleges manager

Bhubaneswar: Manager of a bar in Bhubaneswar leveled a serious allegation against the bar and its owner alleging that flesh trade is being run on the pretext of bar.

One Bikash was working as a manager at Deepali Bar in Bhubaneswar. However, he was beaten up and fired from his job after he protested the flesh trade running in the bar on the pretext of selling liquor.

“I was working as a manager in the Deepali Bar, where flesh trade is running. When I came to know about it and protested the same I was beaten up,” Bikash alleged adding, “I filed a police complaint and now I am given death treat.”

It is to be noted here that the Excise department with the help of Laxmisagar police conducted surprise raids at different bars on the allegation of operating beyond the permissible time limit last night.

Ekamra, Deepali, Pentagon, Rain The Club, Live It Up And Rangila Bars are the bars where the excise and police team jointly raided and found at least two of them serving liquor at 12.15 AM.

The officials also issued show cause notice to two bars for reportedly operating beyond permissible time limit.

Notably, the government has allowed the bars across Odisha to operate from 12 PM to 12 AM.