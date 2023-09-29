Bhadrak: Man’s body found in Odisha’s Jajpur, Search operation for daughter underway

The father, Chandan Sahu reportedly went missing after jumping into the Baitarani River from the bridge at Akhuapada. He was the resident of Balipokhari village under the limits of Bhandari Pokhari police station.

The police found a scooter and footwear abandoned at the spot, said reliable reports. The police and fire services personnel were quick to initiate a search operation and an investigation into the matter.

While the exact reason what prompted Chandan to take the step is yet to be known, it is suspected that he attempted to end life as he was under severe mental pressure following the death of his wife about two months ago. Further details into the matter are awaited.