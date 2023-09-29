Bhadrak: Man’s body found in Odisha’s Jajpur, Search operation for daughter underway
Bhadrak: As per the latest update from reliable sources, the body of the man from Bhadrak who jumped into Baitarani river with his minor daughter, has been found. The body was recovered from Budhanadi in Jajpur. However, the body of the minor daughter has not yet been found. Search operation is still underway.
In a distressing incident that took place on Wednesday, a man jumped into the Baitarani River with his minor daughter. The incident took place in Akhuapada village of Bhadrak district in Odisha. Officials from the Fire department continue the search operation, looking for the minor daughter.