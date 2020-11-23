If you are tenth pass, then you have got jobs in Indian Coast Guard. Youth from 18 years to 22 years can apply for these jobs. The most important thing is that you get the best salary after selection in these jobs. The candidates who get selected get a salary of more than 47 thousand rupees. These jobs are for the posts of cook and steward etc., for which tenth pass candidates can apply.

The application process will start from November 30

The application process for these jobs will start from November 30, which will run till December 7. Candidates can apply for these jobs through the official website of the Indian Coast Guard. Keep in mind that the candidates applying for these jobs should have 50 per cent marks in the tenth. The official website of the Indian Coast Guard is joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Total Number of Vacancies: 50

The total number of vacancies in these jobs for the tenth pass candidates is 50. For which candidates can apply online till the 7th of next month. Out of total 50 vacancies, 20 vacancies are for unreserved, 5 EWS, 14 OBC, 8 SC and three vacancies for ST.

Candidates who get selected on these jobs will get salary ranging from Pay grade 3 to Rs 47600 per month. Candidates must read the official notification once before applying. Candidates will not have to pay any fee to apply for these jobs.

Click here to read the official notification