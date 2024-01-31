ATM loot in Nabrangpur of Odisha, 5 detained

Nabrangpur: In the ATM loot in Nabrangpur of Odisha on wee hours of Wednesday, as many as five people have been detained by the police.

An ATM loot in Nabrangpur district of Odisha has been reported on Wednesday morning. The miscreants cut the shutter with a gas cutter and carried out the loot.

According to reports, the looters broke open the ATM machine by cutting the shutter. The ATM near the Nabarangpur Sadar Block office was robbed, said reports.

Reports say that last night, they broke into the ATM and broke the machine and looted the money. It is not known how much money was looted.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police had started an initial investigation. The amount of money loot will be known after the bank staff arrive. The town police station officers reached the spot and started the investigation. As per latest reports, As many as five persons have been arrested.