ATM loot in Keonjhar of Odisha, police initiates probe

Keonjhar: An ATM loot has taken place in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports in this regard. The loot from the ATM was effected by using gas cutters.

According to reports, A Bank of India ATM has been looted in Joda of Keonjhar district. It is reported that the robbery took place last night.

However, the amount of money looted remains unclear. A couple of police officers have arrived at the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation.

The CCTV footage in the vicinity is being checked. Detailed reports awaited.

Also Read: Doctor Beaten Up In Odisha For Alleged Wrong Postmortem Report