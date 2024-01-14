Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews progress of redevelopment of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack railway stations

Bhubaneswar: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today reviewed the progress of the ongoing infrastructural works for redevelopment of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Railway stations as a World Class stations. He expressed his happiness over the progress of the construction work.

Vaishnaw also inspected the Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar railway section and reviewed the Safety, Traffic facilities and took stock of the ongoing infrastructure works in the Railway Section and advised the railway officials to timely complete the infrastructure related projects and passenger amenities works.

The Minister also visited the Maniabandha handloom product stall during his visit to Cuttack Railway station. The One Station One Product stall at Cuttack Railway station is showcased with the handloom products of Maniabandha village of Cuttack district.

Notably, during his recent last visit to Odisha, Vaishnaw assured the local weavers of the opening of a Maniabandha stall at Cuttack station under the “One Station One Product” initiative.