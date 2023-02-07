Archana Nag case: Shradhanjali fails to appear in Court today

Bhubaneswar: The close aide and associate in the Archana Nag case Shradhanjali, did not appear in the court today that is on Tuesday.

Shradhanjali, was scheduled to appear in court today but her lawyer informed the court that she is suffering from viral fever.

It is worth mentioning that, she has been found guilty in the charge sheet in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED chargesheet names Shradhanjali as the fourth accused. Shradhanjali was summoned to appear on February 21, 2023.

Archana, Khageshwar and Jagbandhu may appear in video conferencing. The trio have applied for bail and the next hearing shall be oon February 14, 2023.

These three mobiles contain the entire history of Archana’s Honey Trap case.