40,000 KISS students render ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ to mark First World Odia Language Conference

Bhubaneswar: In a momentous event on Saturday, the inaugural session of the First World Odia Language Conference took place. The grand occasion witnessed the participation of 40,000 students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), who joined together in harmony to melodiously sing Odisha’s State Anthem, ‘Bande Utkala Janani.’

Students from the KISS-Bolangir, KISS-Mayurbhanj, KISS-Kalahandi, and KISS-Balasore campuses synchronized their voices with those of their counterparts at the KISS Bhubaneswar campus. The inspiring moment unfolded as the students strategically positioned on a human map that mirrored the geographical contours of Odisha, and passionately sang the patriotic anthem.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS expressed heartfelt appreciation and gratitude towards the state government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their unwavering efforts in organising this landmark event.

