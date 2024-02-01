KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta offers prayers at Jagannath Temple in Puri

Puri: The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta offered prayers at the world famous Jagannath Temple in Puri of Odisha.

According to reports, Dr. Samanta visits the Jagannath Temple in Puri on the first of every month. Today along with offering prayers at the famous Shree Mandir, he also paid a floral tribute to the the statue of Gopabandhu Das near the temple.

Later he walked around the Shree Mandir parikrama prakalpa and praised the beautiful construction of the entire structure.